Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $361.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

