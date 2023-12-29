Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 27.7% in the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

