Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Down 1.8%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTAL shares. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

