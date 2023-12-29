Michael D. Fascitelli Sells 262,945 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

