MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 1.9%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $438.00 and last traded at $438.00. Approximately 2,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 76,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.34.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

