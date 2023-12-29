Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Down 1.7%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.99 and last traded at $66.99. 1,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 119,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,390,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

