Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.40

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.40 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 258.80 ($3.29), with a volume of 4950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.30).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAB. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.76) to GBX 290 ($3.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 256.25 ($3.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25,920.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($200,357.18). In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($200,357.18). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.01), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($48,330.53). 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

