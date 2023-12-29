Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $49.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of -547.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

