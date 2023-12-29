Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,260.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,260 ($28.72) and last traded at GBX 2,230 ($28.34), with a volume of 4801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,250 ($28.59).
Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,620.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,045.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,960.03.
About Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
