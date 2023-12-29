Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $288.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.25 and a 200 day moving average of $238.36. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $289.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 174.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $2,462,231.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,505,723.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,975,000 after purchasing an additional 687,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morningstar by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after purchasing an additional 378,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $81,798,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

