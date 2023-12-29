Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $140.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NBR stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $190.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,420,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.