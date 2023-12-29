National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Vision by 541.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $93,000.

EYE opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.56 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

