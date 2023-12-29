Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 3.9 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $76.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.51. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.