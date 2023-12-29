Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.79.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $490.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.01 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

