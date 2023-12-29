New Harbor Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $804.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.