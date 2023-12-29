NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.19. 18,986,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 51,766,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
Several analysts have commented on the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
