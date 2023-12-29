NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells $4,066,704.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NMI Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Bank of America started coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

