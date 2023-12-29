Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average is $174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

