NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.74. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$3.89 and a one year high of C$10.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

