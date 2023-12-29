NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 433.0% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

