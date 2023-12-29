Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

NTNX stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,324 shares of company stock worth $12,404,720 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 353,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

