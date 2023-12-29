O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Invests $210,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

