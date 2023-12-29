Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 3,078 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 217.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,760,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $205.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.43 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.