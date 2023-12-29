Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL opened at $411.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.99 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

