Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $22,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $411.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $279.99 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.