Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

