Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $581.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.29. The company has a market capitalization of $551.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

