ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Lowered by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

