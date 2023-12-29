ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,821 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

ONEOK stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.