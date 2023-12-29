Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,262 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.02 and its 200 day moving average is $446.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

