Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $174.98. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

