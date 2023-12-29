Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

FUSN opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.41 million. Analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,403 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

