Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.15. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 198,161 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

Organogenesis Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 483.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 845,648 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

