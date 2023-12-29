Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.15. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 198,161 shares changing hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Organogenesis
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis
Organogenesis Trading Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.49.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Organogenesis
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organogenesis
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.