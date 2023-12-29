Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

