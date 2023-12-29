Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.53 and last traded at $65.53. Approximately 1,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 62,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
