Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.53 and last traded at $65.53. Approximately 1,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 62,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

