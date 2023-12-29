Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.88

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 25845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently -32.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 19.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

