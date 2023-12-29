Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 1.5%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. 3,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNA. William Blair initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $259,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares in the company, valued at $45,197,546.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 217,246 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 27.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

