Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

PK opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

