Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 488 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

IMCB opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $813.01 million, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $67.47.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

