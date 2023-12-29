Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $747,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 149.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:PJUN opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

