Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

