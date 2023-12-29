Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 461 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 61,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. General Electric has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

