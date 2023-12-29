Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

