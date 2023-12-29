Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.