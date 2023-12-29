Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $150.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.