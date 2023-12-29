Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Shares of ULTA opened at $486.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.57 and a 200-day moving average of $431.48. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

