Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $39.10 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

