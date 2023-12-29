Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $54.14 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

