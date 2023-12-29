Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 594.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $4,973,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $4,109,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $3,851,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

