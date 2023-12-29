Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $277,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 203,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 92.1% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $595.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

